Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in New Media Invt Group (NEWM); As Michaels Cos (MIK) Share Value Declined, Highfields Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 296,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 261,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.03 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 7.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares to 5,403 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14M for 9.38 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.