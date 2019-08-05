Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. JD Sports Fashion PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Shore Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, July 3 with “Buy”. See JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 700.00 Initiates Starts

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 700.00 Initiates Starts

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 12,861 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 120,230 shares with $5.24M value, up from 107,369 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $50.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 799,854 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

The stock decreased 4.00% or GBX 24.57 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 589.63. About 651,703 shares traded. JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. The company has market cap of 5.74 billion GBP. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor divisions. It has a 21.92 P/E ratio. The firm retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 41,061 shares. 42,168 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 256 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 10,190 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management owns 877,480 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 5,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 12,124 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 429,892 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Comm has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Drexel Morgan & has 0.8% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,625 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,965 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 5,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 35.08% above currents $36.4 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 2,607 shares to 3,853 valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 7,320 shares and now owns 11,527 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was reduced too.