Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Boosted By $6.02 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Mbia (MBI) SI Decreased By 3.39%

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 655.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 83,596 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)'s stock declined 15.55%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 96,355 shares with $7.01 million value, up from 12,759 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $111.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 7.84 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. MBI's SI was 12.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 12.54M shares previously. With 748,500 avg volume, 16 days are for Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI)'s short sellers to cover MBI's short positions. The SI to Mbia Inc's float is 14.75%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 1.08 million shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 6.64% above currents $75.72 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, September 12. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $782.30 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.