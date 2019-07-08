Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Holding; NICE Ltd. (NICE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 129,990 shares with $6.23 million value, down from 139,993 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 313,254 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment

Among 7 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NICE had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $150 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NICE in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $16400 target in Friday, May 17 report. See NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $137.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125 New Target: $150 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $110 New Target: $125 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 57,343 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 158,900 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 527 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,451 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.12% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Communication has 380 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 6,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd Liability reported 21,623 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 17,453 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 452,800 shares. First Natl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,703 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability invested in 854,190 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Lc has 2.19% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mackenzie Corp reported 99,343 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 119,288 shares to 501,425 valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 8,608 shares and now owns 84,924 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, RCL, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: STX,XLNX,SGLB,SEDG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. bought 2.23 million shares worth $99.91 million.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE COMPASS Real-Time Recording Reconciliation Now Supports IPC Unigy Environments – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MEET vs. NICE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WorldWatch Plus® Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.72. About 11,555 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.84 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 52.34 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.