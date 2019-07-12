Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased National Retail Pptys (NNN) Position By $1.15 Million; Fiduciary Management Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 71,997 shares as Unitedhealth Group (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 2.17M shares with $535.91 million value, down from 2.24 million last quarter. Unitedhealth Group now has $266.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $265.28. About 4.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)’s stock rose 2.87%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 91,665 shares with $5.08M value, down from 112,506 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $8.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 844,153 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Delta Flies Higher; UnitedHealth Perks Up – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 19.11 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,978 are held by Hartline Inv Corp. Interocean Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Btim Corp reported 1.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Merchants Corp reported 21,915 shares stake. Haverford holds 2.11% or 460,580 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.71% or 23,821 shares. Hallmark Capital holds 0.09% or 3,237 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct holds 19,542 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 8,250 shares. 551,259 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Curbstone Mngmt Corp owns 3,300 shares. Bangor Savings Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arrow Fincl Corp reported 16,960 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,384 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 712,898 shares to 12.23M valued at $480.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) stake by 1.11M shares and now owns 4.94M shares. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was raised too.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 11,500 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.08 million. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NNN in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62 million for 19.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. 23,000 shares were sold by Tessitore Christopher Paul, worth $1.20 million.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) stake by 23,720 shares to 205,107 valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 10,559 shares and now owns 119,006 shares. Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) was raised too.