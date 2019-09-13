Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake By $573,128; Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) SI Increased By 1.66%

Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) had an increase of 1.66% in short interest. NCSM’s SI was 1.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.66% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 107,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s short sellers to cover NCSM’s short positions. The SI to Ncs Multistage Holdings Inc’s float is 11.97%. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 43,851 shares traded. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has declined 79.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NCSM News: 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Rev $70.7M; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Rev $50.2M; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 35 TO 45 PCT; 08/03/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys 1.2% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc; 24/04/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Above 200-Day MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCS Multistage Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCSM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 11.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 4,622 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 35,684 shares with $4.44M value, down from 40,306 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $230.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.42. About 5.39M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by REED DEBRA L, worth $502,074.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 18.60% above currents $121.42 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv Inc invested in 21,431 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 2,106 shares. Alta Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 15,123 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt stated it has 561,550 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Co Dc reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 210 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mraz Amerine And Assocs owns 11,916 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fundx Inv Grp Lc accumulated 0.7% or 13,700 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation stated it has 1.25 million shares. Hartford Management Inc accumulated 1.5% or 36,171 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Company invested in 3.16% or 238,064 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 3,013 shares.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $125.68 million. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides advisory services to clients on completion creates and field development strategies.