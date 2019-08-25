Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased By $367,655 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding By $931,000

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 24.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 8,052 shares with $1.13M value, down from 10,697 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 3,500 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 11,500 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $137.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 9.07% above currents $282.44 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. Citigroup maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $288 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. Guggenheim maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Forte Ltd Liability Corporation Adv accumulated 36,293 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lifeplan Financial invested in 0.01% or 61 shares. Hemenway Trust Communication Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 765 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 211,099 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Com holds 1,537 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wespac Ltd Liability Com reported 1,463 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 38 shares. Axiom International Ltd De reported 399,206 shares stake. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership reported 1,120 shares. West Oak Cap holds 0.03% or 175 shares. The Illinois-based Monetta Financial Serv has invested 1.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hhr Asset Management Llc invested in 223,252 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 2,900 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) stake by 92,000 shares to 302,000 valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was raised too.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 2,035 shares to 26,534 valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 15,858 shares and now owns 192,727 shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Green Valley Investors Limited Com reported 4.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fdx Advisors holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,721 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 70,799 shares or 6.64% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% or 2,072 shares. Drexel Morgan has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 297,997 shares. 73,079 are owned by Greatmark Invest Inc. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,008 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has 2,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department accumulated 39,837 shares. Leavell Investment Management Incorporated reported 42,746 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 100,189 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 4.92 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.