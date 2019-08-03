Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased By $3.82 Million Its Ventas (VTR) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering YY Inc. (YY)

Among 2 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 5. See YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Daiwa Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $97 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $81 Maintain

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 94.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 3,750 shares with $239,000 value, down from 64,342 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 1.73M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 13. 10,000 shares were sold by Probst Robert F, worth $633,096.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas (VTR) Announces Sean P. Nolan to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 11 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Group holds 56,455 shares. Moreover, Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.57% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 292,789 shares. M&T Bank owns 387,731 shares. Atria Invests Lc has 5,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 954,942 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 5.36 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has 0.2% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 482,048 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3.23M shares. The California-based Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 18,561 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 50,723 shares. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 48,709 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Tru has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,627 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 15,858 shares to 192,727 valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 8,608 shares and now owns 84,924 shares. Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) was raised too.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: YY Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MEDNAX’s (MD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Decrease Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre (SABR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ensign Group’s (ENSG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups.