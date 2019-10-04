Gilman Hill Asset Management Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $933,780 Its Holding

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 58,064 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 84,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 4.56M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 80.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 7,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236,000, down from 38,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 56.91 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES- ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS RELATE TO FIRMWARE MANAGING EMBEDDED SECURITY CONTROL PROCESSOR IN SOME PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 18/05/2018 – Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Capital reported 62,657 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 897,422 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 17,720 are owned by Meridian Invest Counsel. Kepos Cap LP accumulated 27,497 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 19,003 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 20,742 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 435 shares. Haverford accumulated 15,978 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 508 shares. Moreover, Anchor Capital Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,519 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 720,568 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Boston Research & Management Inc has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc owns 16,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 106,891 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: September Jobs Report Front And Center – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “For All Of The Problems Facing Qualcomm Stock, China Looms Largest – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Core Divid Gwth (DGRO) by 45,306 shares to 203,573 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in High Income Oppty Fd Inc (HIO) by 94,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate (JRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 58 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 186,798 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.18% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Eaton Vance holds 104,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake. 100,000 were accumulated by Aviance Prtn Lc. Hood River Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 177,292 shares stake. 86,640 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Qs Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New England Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 7,732 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 119,202 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 159,835 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19M for 47.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMD Short Sellers Have Returned – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: AMD Ryzen Processors To Supplant Intel In Microsoft’s New Surface Laptop 3 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “AMD vs Intel: A Detailed Comparison of Revenue And Key Operating Metrics – Forbes” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Lack of Insiders Buying AMD Stock Should Scare You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD: The Dead Zone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.