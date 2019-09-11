Gilman Hill Asset Management Boosted Stake in New Media Invt Group (NEWM) by $343,340; New England Investment & Retirement Group Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Cut by $506,692

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 11.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 296,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 261,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.43 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 28/03/2018 – New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News For $49.25 Million; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.00 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares to 856,095 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 8,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr holds 410,191 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 52.92M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 29.28M shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 137,738 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riverhead Ltd Com owns 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 197,749 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6.17M shares. 7,567 were reported by First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson. Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 215,910 shares. Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi stated it has 26,064 shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,111 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Company holds 1.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 921,560 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 43,549 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Athena Cap, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,363 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares to 129,990 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. Tarica Laurence bought $262,200 worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Reed Michael bought $2.20M worth of stock or 250,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation accumulated 87,600 shares. Hudock Grp Limited Liability owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Selz Llc invested in 0.19% or 94,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 17,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.11% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 242 shares. Shufro Rose And invested in 67,533 shares. 57 are held by Assetmark. Secor Cap LP has 0.51% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 800,885 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 52,361 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 82,930 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 483,446 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 82,822 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership.