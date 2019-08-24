Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Boosted By $1.43 Million Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake; XALLES HOLDINGS (XALL) Shorts Up By 10504.55%

XALLES HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:XALL) had an increase of 10504.55% in short interest. XALL’s SI was 233,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10504.55% from 2,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 32.61% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0031. About 18.67M shares traded or 383.86% up from the average. Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:XALL) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc acquired 9,910 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 199,605 shares with $28.82M value, up from 189,695 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc now has $12.87B valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $158.93. About 436,230 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -1.42% below currents $158.93 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $155 target. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 11,596 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 14,422 shares. Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Charles Schwab accumulated 290,862 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts owns 6.80 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 43,324 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.04% stake. Captrust invested in 0.01% or 1,052 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,844 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 353,850 shares. 26,039 were reported by Regions Financial. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 37,095 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,932 shares to 227,630 valued at $35.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 19,833 shares and now owns 162,940 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was reduced too.

Xalles Holdings Inc. provides payment consulting and system solutions to government and business organizations. The company has market cap of $11.93 million. It offers payment solutions consultancy services, as well as systems for the financial reconciliation and auditing of business and government payment transactions. It currently has negative earnings.