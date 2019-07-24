Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Stake in Vmware (VMW) Has Decreased by $1.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Valueworks Has Cut Its Position in New York Times Co (NYT) by $1.64 Million

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 1.07 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 03/05/2018 – New York Times’ profit jumps 66 percent; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 09/04/2018 – WDTN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, Th…; 20/03/2018 – The New York Times said the firm paid to acquire the data through someone claiming to be an academic researcher; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 7,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.72M, down from 177,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $180.57. About 540,483 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 45.46 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 625,593 shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,350 shares. 1.73M are held by Partner Fund Mgmt Lp. Bluestein R H accumulated 0.02% or 10,400 shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 14.97M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Manufacturers Life The holds 313,920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 11,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 36 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 113 shares. 33,400 are held by Westwood Mgmt Il. Of Vermont owns 1,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. The insider Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares to 157,314 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 39.25 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.