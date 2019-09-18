Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.19 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Increased Position by $14.37 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 223,759 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.34M, down from 232,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 559,680 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $166.71. About 453,698 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsam (London) owns 40,417 shares. Brick And Kyle Assocs has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 570,159 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. 61,688 are owned by Grimes And Company. Miller Howard Incorporated Ny reported 0.1% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cadinha And Co Limited Company accumulated 16,676 shares. Weik Cap Management reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Smith Salley & Assoc has invested 1.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). America First Invest Lc holds 2,606 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Korea Investment reported 0.3% stake. Next Financial holds 2,338 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 3.31% or 510,937 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Company invested in 0.19% or 20,375 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15,647 shares to 1,353 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 623,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,871 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,270 shares to 79,520 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.59 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.