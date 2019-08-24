Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lowered By $3.49 Million Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Tyson Foods Has 1.29 Sentiment

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 287 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 223 cut down and sold stock positions in Tyson Foods Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 245.57 million shares, down from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tyson Foods Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 12 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 175 Increased: 194 New Position: 93.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 19,833 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 162,940 shares with $28.77 million value, down from 182,773 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 0.37% above currents $201.82 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19100 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs accumulated 20,339 shares. 2,872 are held by Town Country Commercial Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co. First Trust Lp owns 232,511 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 2.24 million shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 26,114 shares. Bluestein R H & Co holds 6,350 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Asset Mgmt One Communications, Japan-based fund reported 126,298 shares. Fiera Cap invested 0.47% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 126,978 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.21% or 22,621 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 4,181 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 421,779 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,258 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David had bought 1,000 shares worth $171,050.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.48 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 15.05 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.84% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. for 70,000 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 194,001 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.07% invested in the company for 805,602 shares. The New York-based Eminence Capital Lp has invested 4.32% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 930,008 shares.

