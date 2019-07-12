Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding as Stock Declined; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lowered Its At&T (T) Position by $973,307

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 10.57 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 1.07M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.61 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 6,080 shares to 29,351 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,610 shares to 186,830 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $659.30 million for 11.03 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.