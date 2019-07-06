Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $3.49 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 9.23 million shares traded or 86.61% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 17/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fruity language; 16/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS SEES 2018 LITIGATION TO BE MEANINGFULLY HIGHER THAN IN 2017, BUT WELL BELOW LEVELS SEEN OVER THE PAST NUMBER OF YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – 37VH: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SPVY BD MEMBER DUSCHECK HAS DOUBTS ABOUT JOB CUTS; 23/03/2018 – 47LO: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – H.K. SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT AND; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – 03/27 The Cable – Deutsche Bank, Trade & Markets; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 19,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77 million, down from 182,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Qult Mun F (NXJ) by 113,532 shares to 834,303 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 58,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 36,800 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H & holds 6,350 shares. Sarasin Prtn Llp holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.05M shares. Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 3,680 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Qci Asset accumulated 65,069 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund has invested 1.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Farmers & Merchants Inc invested in 0.29% or 24,573 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,845 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Ca holds 3,840 shares. Franklin Resources holds 3.24M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bancorp Trust reported 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). City stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 47,891 shares. Cibc Inc invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares to 153,157 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $402.74 million for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.