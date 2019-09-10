Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Upped Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Stake by $1.26 Million; Stock Price Rose; Webster Fincl (WBS) Stake Maintained by Ngam Advisors Lp

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Webster Fincl Corp (WBS) by 434.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 61,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 75,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 14,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Webster Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 363,725 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 11.98 million shares traded or 3.82% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,800 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 15,337 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). 150,524 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 66,268 shares. 368 were reported by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. Cap Research Glob Investors reported 4.11M shares stake. Invesco invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 4,277 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Comm State Bank owns 13,055 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Co reported 8,390 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 54,070 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 66,895 shares to 13,491 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 77,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,588 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Incorporated holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.14M shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept reported 7,209 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc has 43,833 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs reported 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regentatlantic Capital holds 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 52,061 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56.17 million shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Yhb Investment Advsrs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,385 shares. 711,817 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.3% or 23,283 shares. Chevy Chase holds 1.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.83 million shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.5% stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 7,493 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.04% stake.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares to 187,166 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,770 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

