Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Shorts at Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (SE) Raised By 4.02%

Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:SE) had an increase of 4.02% in short interest. SE's SI was 16.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.02% from 15.95 million shares previously. With 2.93 million avg volume, 6 days are for Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:SE)'s short sellers to cover SE's short positions. The SI to Sea Limited American Depositary Shares Each Repre's float is 15.69%. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 2.66 million shares traded. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has risen 144.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.55% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc analyzed 5,659 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)'s stock declined 8.01%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 120,054 shares with $29.98M value, down from 125,713 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $15.64 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SE in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Nomura.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.61 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,620 were reported by Inv Management Of Virginia. Confluence Ltd Com reported 92,903 shares. Moreover, Comgest Global Investors Sas has 5.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 99,589 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 2.27% or 597,403 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 1,798 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dsm Capital Partners Limited Liability Company has 711,902 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 965,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peak Asset Ltd Company reported 3.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Da Davidson & holds 0.16% or 38,716 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 11,764 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zwj Invest Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).