Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Boosted Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Position; Shorts at Mma Capital Holdings (MMAC) Raised By 46.15%

Mma Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) had an increase of 46.15% in short interest. MMAC’s SI was 17,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 46.15% from 11,700 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Mma Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)’s short sellers to cover MMAC’s short positions. The SI to Mma Capital Holdings Inc’s float is 0.38%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 3,944 shares traded. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) has risen 23.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.86% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc acquired 9,910 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 199,605 shares with $28.82M value, up from 189,695 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc now has $13.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $162.21. About 805,623 shares traded or 48.02% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $171.94 million. The Company’s bond portfolio primarily comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. It has a 3.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability firm and a commercial bank; guarantees to third parties related to the receipt of tax credits; and debt capital to develop build, and operate renewable energy systems.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -3.42% below currents $162.21 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 26 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.