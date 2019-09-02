Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $304,290; Shares Rose; Harmonic (HLIT) Holder Marathon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 186,830 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49 million, up from 185,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 308,091 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 173,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $16.08M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,165 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,867 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).