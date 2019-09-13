Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake; Servicemaster Co (SVM) Sentiment Is 0.92

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 11,259 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 151,681 shares with $29.95 million value, down from 162,940 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $197.77. About 1.02 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk

Servicemaster Co LLC (SVM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 22 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 24 sold and reduced holdings in Servicemaster Co LLC. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 36.54 million shares, up from 36.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Servicemaster Co LLC in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SVM’s profit will be $5.06 million for 34.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Silvercorp Metals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $701.65 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About shares traded. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has risen 16.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Resumes Milling Ops at Ying Mine; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY; 13/04/2018 Silvercorp Metals Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – MILLING OPS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP REPORTS A SPILLAGE INCIDENT AT YING MINING DISTRICT; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Announces Resumption of Milling Operations; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK

U S Global Investors Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Silvercorp Metals Inc. for 600,000 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 959,867 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 2.59 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.73% stake. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 10,827 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De stated it has 22,691 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Korea Investment owns 169,100 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 383,606 shares. Tdam Usa reported 23,637 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 39,405 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hills National Bank & Tru Communications holds 0.14% or 2,778 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 146,677 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Addenda accumulated 5,275 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.43% above currents $197.77 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19100 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $20800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight”.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 10,870 shares to 198,036 valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 3,270 shares and now owns 79,520 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.