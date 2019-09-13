Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Holding in Chevron (CVX) by $868,248 as Market Valuation Rose; Rogers (ROG) Stock Price Declined While Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 7,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 210,899 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24 million, up from 203,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $121.89. About 2.65 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 12,468 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 15,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.9. About 138,101 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 26.62 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5,741 shares to 24,185 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 224,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 3 shares. 11,417 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 2,112 shares. 2,752 are held by First Mercantile. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Company owns 564,966 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Millennium Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 99,277 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners holds 0.55% or 171,723 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 19,500 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 539,427 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 5,117 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0.02% or 208,427 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 5,812 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Lc accumulated 0.36% or 10,967 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 1.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.87M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 9,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Main Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,593 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny reported 84,220 shares. 55,750 are held by Legacy Private Trust. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.67% or 104,342 shares. Hendershot Invs stated it has 2,506 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Crossvault Lc accumulated 22,011 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 48,824 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Management reported 2% stake. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 566,800 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.81% or 49,590 shares. Kames Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 433,744 shares.

