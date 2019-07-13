Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.79 Million; Rgm Capital Has Cut Entegris (ENTG) Position by $1.23 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 1.10M shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,283 shares to 76,250 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 75,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,357 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central National Bank Trust holds 14,339 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa accumulated 4.81% or 358,610 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 32,692 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Brave Asset reported 44,883 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 22,331 shares. Beaumont Prtn Lc owns 133,527 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Btc Management reported 123,515 shares stake. 11.96 million are owned by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt. Hartford Finance Mngmt reported 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glynn Management Limited Liability has 12,280 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,911 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd holds 0.52% or 67,600 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 305,309 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,130 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 9.41 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Harber Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 295,933 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.09% or 19,730 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Assetmark stated it has 965 shares. Cim Mangement has 9,945 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 300 shares. 2,359 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 61,490 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mgmt Sa. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 7,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 54,127 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 168,616 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 6,606 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Callahan Advsrs Ltd accumulated 20,286 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.28M for 21.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.