Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding; RCM Technologies (RCMT) Has 0.44 Sentiment

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 4 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold equity positions in RCM Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.37 million shares, down from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 48.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 148,345 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 157,995 shares with $12.73M value, down from 306,340 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $35.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 3.04 million shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

Analysts await RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.12 per share. RCMT’s profit will be $1.15M for 9.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by RCM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 5,382 shares traded. RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) has declined 26.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RCMT News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division; 06/03/2018 Rural Hospital Selects Azalea Health for Fully Integrated EHR and RCM Solution; 03/05/2018 – RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q Rev $50.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RCM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCMT); 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG english; 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q Rev $51.1M; 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces 91% Growth in Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 06/03/2018 – R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. for 187,928 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 600,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.14% invested in the company for 67,895 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 204,610 shares.

More notable recent RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Thermal Kinetics – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RCM Technologies: An Undervalued Sum-Of-The-Parts With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2018.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $42.48 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $90 lowest target. $91.75’s average target is 10.38% above currents $83.12 stock price. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $91 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation PLC (ETN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.