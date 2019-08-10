Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Increases Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT); Mufg Americas Holdings Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $926,184

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 234,872 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24M, up from 226,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 72,999 shares to 718,045 shares, valued at $46.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,039 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,887 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 3,513 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1.24% or 4.50M shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora stated it has 604 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 272,339 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 9,569 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fernwood Management Ltd Liability accumulated 8,038 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has 77,008 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,832 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners Incorporated stated it has 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Manhattan reported 214,295 shares stake. Calamos Lc owns 112,340 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

