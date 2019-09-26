Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lifted by $1.26 Million as Share Value Declined; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) by $6.76 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 16,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 128,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 3.06 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. It closed at $74.51 lastly. It is down 23.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 56C; 27/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Debt Financing; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Lava Burned Substation of Puna Complex, Warehouse in Hawaii

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11,445 shares to 158,027 shares, valued at $29.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,696 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Financial holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,988 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP invested in 0.35% or 57,183 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd reported 99,065 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,769 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.08% or 16,577 shares. Headinvest Lc, Maine-based fund reported 80,359 shares. Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Proffitt Goodson invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Timber Hill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). -based Bonness Entertainment Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.94 million are owned by Korea Investment. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,500 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.27% or 1,364 shares. Hightower Service Lta holds 35.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3.68M shares. Ht Ltd Llc accumulated 5,210 shares.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 56.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Lc accumulated 0.05% or 20,700 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,304 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 6,306 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,152 are held by Paloma Prns Management. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 175,518 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 4,367 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 301 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3.39M shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 574,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has 547,116 shares. Guggenheim Capital owns 10,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 101,000 shares. 2,447 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Tru Of Vermont owns 441 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (INDA) by 472,600 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP).