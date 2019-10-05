Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Visa (V) Stake; Marathon Petroleum Has 0.91 Sentiment

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 367 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 404 sold and decreased stakes in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 470.39 million shares, down from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Marathon Petroleum Corp in top ten holdings increased from 16 to 17 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 94 Reduced: 310 Increased: 281 New Position: 86.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 17,892 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 209,738 shares with $36.40M value, down from 227,630 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $387.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 9.80% above currents $175.98 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Jefferies reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19100 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. lobbied Indonesia for Visa, Mastercard – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 7th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Apple Rises in Premarket; Facebook, HP Fall – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interactive Advsrs holds 0.02% or 294 shares in its portfolio. Granite Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 137,240 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 0.12% or 5,070 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 3.73% or 42,232 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.07M shares. Financial Consulate reported 1,332 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 57,337 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited holds 6.3% or 720,586 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advsr Ltd holds 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,989 shares. First Natl Tru holds 60,881 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Polen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 9.54 million shares. The Virginia-based Akre Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 8.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kistler reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 8,000 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum, Andersons to combine ethanol interests – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 9.5% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for 184,275 shares. Steadfast Capital Management Lp owns 7.37 million shares or 5.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 5.36% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Management Llc has invested 4.62% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.27 million shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01B for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.