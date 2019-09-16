Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Stake By $3.03 Million; Mantech International (MANT) Sentiment Is 1.05

Mantech International Corp (MANT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 78 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 74 cut down and sold their stakes in Mantech International Corp. The funds in our database now have: 25.31 million shares, up from 24.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mantech International Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 55 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) stake by 12.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc acquired 27,309 shares as Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 245,621 shares with $27.46M value, up from 218,312 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase& Co now has $384.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com holds 13.09 million shares. Bollard Gru Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 102,098 shares. Beach Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 16,820 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc reported 3,781 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company stated it has 95,882 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 3.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 102,170 shares. Fil Limited reported 4.47M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corp owns 76,193 shares. Pacific Invest Management reported 65,105 shares stake. Alyeska Invest Gp LP stated it has 87,094 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 119,577 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 236,384 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 69,238 shares. Alphamark invested in 2,385 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.73% or 22,925 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 5.36% above currents $120.23 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 12,603 shares to 157,599 valued at $26.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,559 shares and now owns 180,271 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.82 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.89 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation for 706,995 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 53,400 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.85% invested in the company for 1.44 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.71% in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 69,496 shares.

