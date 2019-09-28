Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $1.19 Million; Magnachip Semiconductor Has 1.07 Sentiment

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 30 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 28 decreased and sold their holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 22.23 million shares, down from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Magnachip Semiconductor Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 17.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 3.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,106 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 223,759 shares with $29.34 million value, down from 232,865 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

North Run Capital Lp holds 5.87% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for 836,836 shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 365,300 shares or 5.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 257,653 shares. The New York-based Brigade Capital Management Lp has invested 1.88% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 429,163 shares.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 107,735 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has declined 1.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation designs, makes, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive, and Internet of Things applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $350.57 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Foundry Services Group, and Standard Products Group. It currently has negative earnings. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition , high definition (HD), light emitting diode (LED), 3D and OLED televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 115,085 shares. 99,274 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Harvest Mngmt accumulated 11,985 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Edmp Inc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,576 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,905 shares. 121,241 were reported by Dupont Management Corp. Marietta Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5,924 shares. 1,851 are owned by S R Schill Associates. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pettee Invsts has invested 2.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 92,433 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Logan Cap Mngmt has 0.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Opus Invest Inc has invested 1.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meridian Invest Counsel reported 4,371 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.44% above currents $135.6 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, September 24 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.