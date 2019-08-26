Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Lifted; Kopp Investment Advisors Holding in Neogenomics (NEO) Has Lowered by $345,600 as Stock Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 800,602 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Co holds 2.32% or 167,211 shares. Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 117,610 shares or 4% of its portfolio. 160,197 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Junto Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 160,681 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Md has 27,645 shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 62,000 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman Management has 1.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,018 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 198,497 shares. E&G LP holds 0.61% or 11,753 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.48% stake.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares to 242,867 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,166 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested in 11,679 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has 0.1% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 6,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 286,160 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.83M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 196,046 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Geode Cap Ltd holds 1.12 million shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Communication reported 17,500 shares stake. Moreover, First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.27% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.60 million shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Co holds 23,862 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 62,754 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 33,019 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,039 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 749,450 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.51% stake.