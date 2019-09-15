Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.26 Million; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42B, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 16,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 128,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $69.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,985 shares to 345,765 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,759 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).