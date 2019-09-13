Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Geller Family Office Services Trimmed Its Stake

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 223,759 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.34M, down from 232,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 3.20M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Capital Limited Company holds 2.8% or 146,504 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp owns 1,057 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mngmt has 41,820 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benin Corporation has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,898 shares. California-based Cap Research Glob Investors has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old National Bancorp In has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Salem Counselors accumulated 152,687 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc owns 34,000 shares. Burgundy Asset Management has invested 3.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.82% or 17,943 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc owns 1.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,110 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 280,309 shares or 4.07% of the stock. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Co reported 746,990 shares or 4.52% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,015 shares to 122,069 shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Jnba Advisors has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Personal Financial owns 39,007 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors invested in 190,306 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc owns 3,225 shares. Aspen Incorporated holds 0.89% or 10,357 shares in its portfolio. 335,629 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Baltimore owns 2,404 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 52,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.77% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9.71M shares. North American Corporation reported 167,019 shares stake. Page Arthur B has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability accumulated 12,173 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bath Savings Tru invested 0.79% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 92,433 shares. 6,650 are held by Weik Cap Mgmt.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.