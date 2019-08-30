Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lifted Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $6.04 Million; Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $14.74 Million as Stock Price Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 1068.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 213,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 233,617 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 344,091 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 76,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 157,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 80,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.06 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 148,345 shares to 157,995 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,028 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Premier Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 35,028 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Barnett And holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Accredited Invsts Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,466 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.03% or 10,870 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp holds 3,197 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stock Yards Bank & accumulated 233,000 shares. Markston Intl Limited Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 69,700 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation has 1.36% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 61,514 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capital Research Glob Investors owns 115.57 million shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 378,059 shares to 411,369 shares, valued at $20.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 427,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,371 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).