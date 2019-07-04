Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) Cut as Valuation Declined; Gateway Advisory Decreased Its Stake in Aes (AES) by $380,592 as Shares Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 42,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.53M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48M for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 14,142 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc has 17,268 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,296 shares. Madison Inv owns 988,375 shares. 403 were reported by Acadian Asset Lc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.08% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Llc holds 9.80M shares. Markston Intl Limited Company holds 2,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap owns 17,729 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated invested in 4.68 million shares. 85.94 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Mackay Shields Limited invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.