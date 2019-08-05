Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $446,484; Fmr Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Fmr Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 2.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 14.65 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64B, up from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.17. About 722,723 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 76,250 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 77,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $330.62. About 185,340 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $167.20M for 29.63 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares to 153,157 shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 421,516 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc (Prn) by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).