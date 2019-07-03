Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $591,745; Fj Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Stock Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 931,924 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 11,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84 million, down from 510,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 8.40M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Proving It’s Not A Lost Cause – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Microsoft and Oracle Team Up to Challenge Amazon – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Invest Management owns 11,375 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.00 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated has 18,180 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 308,504 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 85,870 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,970 shares. Caxton Associates LP invested in 0.13% or 16,346 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17.88M shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 6,445 shares. Cognios Capital Lc reported 39,081 shares. City Communications invested 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ci Invs Incorporated owns 264,946 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Prtn has 0.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $194.40M for 10.31 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions’ (ZION) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skincare M&A craze enjoys anti-aging protection – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Iran, Trump, Canopy Growth, Slack, Zion Williamson – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Augmented Reality Space Peps Up With Tech Giants’ Initiatives – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 66,407 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 69,750 shares. Alpha Windward Llc holds 300 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 4,932 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated reported 0.48% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Suntrust Banks stated it has 45,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited Co holds 50,672 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 53,606 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 129,200 shares. D E Shaw And holds 28,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.32M shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ionic Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,896 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 37,959 shares to 439,959 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 170,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF).