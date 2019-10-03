Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Trimmed Accenture Plc (ACN) Position; Eastman Kodak Companynew (KODK) Shorts Down By 8.59%

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 11,445 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 158,027 shares with $29.20 million value, down from 169,472 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $117.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.85. About 2.84M shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Eastman Kodak Companynew (NYSE:KODK) had a decrease of 8.59% in short interest. KODK’s SI was 4.47M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.59% from 4.89M shares previously. With 248,300 avg volume, 18 days are for Eastman Kodak Companynew (NYSE:KODK)’s short sellers to cover KODK’s short positions. The SI to Eastman Kodak Companynew’s float is 13.24%. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 69,438 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has declined 26.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New Pres of Print Systems Division; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Business Has Been Hurt by Industry Price Pressure, Aluminum Costs, Industry Slowdow; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 2017 Net $94M; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER $50 MLN YEAR ON YEAR COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 4Q Net $129M; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 2017 Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Kodak looking for brand licencing deals for white goods, apparels in India – Mint; 09/04/2018 – Eastman Kodak: CEO Jeff Clarke to Lead Consumer and Film Division on an Interim Basis Until a Successor Is Appointed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.38% or 99,530 shares. Pecaut invested in 0.26% or 2,048 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Partners Inc has invested 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company reported 19,523 shares stake. Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 209 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe And Rusling has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moors & Cabot Inc owns 11,133 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.89% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 22,886 shares. Finemark Bank reported 5,840 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.08% or 201,600 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Financial Lc holds 0.42% or 9,829 shares. Mirador Limited Partnership reported 3,316 shares stake. Curbstone Mngmt reported 4,100 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (NYSE:ACN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) has $22800 highest and $18600 lowest target. $211.71’s average target is 14.53% above currents $184.85 stock price. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) had 11 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21200 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18600 target.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,601 activity. The insider Engelberg Jeffrey D. bought 21,612 shares worth $45,601.