Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake; Dropbox – Class A (DBX) SI Decreased By 15.01%

Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX) had a decrease of 15.01% in short interest. DBX’s SI was 7.63M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.01% from 8.98 million shares previously. With 4.59M avg volume, 2 days are for Dropbox Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DBX)’s short sellers to cover DBX’s short positions. The SI to Dropbox Inc – Class A’s float is 4.62%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 2.29M shares traded. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has declined 15.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DBX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DROPBOX INC CL A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBX); 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $61.8 M; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox’s Paid Users in Crosshairs for First Results Since IPO; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Was 61.9%; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Was 74.2%; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox tops paying subscriber estimates in first results since IPO; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox Sales, Profit Top Estimates in First Report After IPO; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Rev $316.3M; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Average Rev Per Paying User Was $114.30

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 19,833 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 162,940 shares with $28.77 million value, down from 182,773 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $204.49. About 1.11 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.32 billion. The Company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009.

Among 2 analysts covering Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dropbox has $2400 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 19.78% above currents $17.95 stock price. Dropbox had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 9 by Nomura.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $491.26M for 29.72 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Plc invested in 0.68% or 99,000 shares. Motco reported 100 shares stake. Alley Ltd Liability holds 1.09% or 21,090 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 35,109 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 50 shares. North Star Asset invested in 72,402 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Tdam Usa owns 0.34% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 26,855 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.43% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Aristotle Mngmt Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 356,028 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 310,086 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 352,815 shares. Eqis Capital reported 1,251 shares. Brinker owns 0.51% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 76,315 shares. Commercial Bank stated it has 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

