Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Stake as Stock Declined; Cypress Capital Group Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Stock Declined

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 10,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,166 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 197,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $83.98. About 3.89 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $346.97. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 493,299 shares. Psagot Invest House has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paradigm Asset Co Lc invested in 0% or 37,350 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.68% or 299,674 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sector Gamma As holds 119,352 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Liability owns 16,130 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru reported 203,535 shares stake. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 6,979 shares. Becker Mngmt stated it has 561,903 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 62.72 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). North Carolina-based Stearns Ser Grp has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5,514 shares. First Bancorporation, Illinois-based fund reported 131,699 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares to 157,314 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares to 32,866 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Liability Co invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.28% or 1,000 shares. Winfield Assoc reported 2,705 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.17% or 26,027 shares. Ipswich Inv Incorporated holds 635 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 854 shares or 0% of the stock. Rowland Com Counsel Adv stated it has 1,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 16,749 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,707 shares. Cwh Mngmt accumulated 630 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 5,053 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 13,027 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America reported 1,513 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43,207 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.99 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.