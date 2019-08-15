Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Has Increased as Shares Rose; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Upped Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position by $620,000

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 487,949 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 595,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 14.23M shares traded or 97.96% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CEMENT VOLUMES IN U.K. FLAT DUE TO BREXIT: CEO; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,878 shares to 5,424 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 17,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,161 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management has invested 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,491 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 21,700 shares stake. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 134,044 are owned by Sib Llc. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 1.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hanson Mcclain holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling accumulated 22 shares. Fdx stated it has 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Stifel Corporation reported 65,302 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Weiss Multi has 0.22% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 61,925 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 311,563 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 87,811 shares. 23,100 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.