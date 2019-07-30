Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Decreased by $835,810 as Share Value Declined; Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lifted Stake

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 52,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 806,525 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.43 million, up from 753,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 1.87 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 10,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 187,166 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, down from 197,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 9.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/04/2018 – Dow rises nearly 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co.: July Hearing Scheduled in Brand Dispute With Germany’s Merck KGaA

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,195 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 2.40 million shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Com Adv reported 24,860 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 8,918 are held by Advisory Service Networks Llc. Saratoga Research Inv Mngmt reported 806,525 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. 70 are held by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 880,646 are owned by Citigroup. Michigan-based Liberty Capital Mngmt has invested 1.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wendell David Assoc Incorporated reported 0.43% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview Capital Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 19,748 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.72 million shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 161,952 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 1,093 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. The insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650. The insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16M.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Mgmt has 0.53% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Street has invested 0.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ferguson Wellman invested 3.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 11,773 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 119,069 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has invested 2.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vanguard Group Inc has 0.68% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Carroll Financial has 0.2% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old Republic Interest reported 676,500 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd holds 0.22% or 15,289 shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,988 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 90,907 shares. 31,522 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 5,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 72,850 shares.