Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted by $6.51 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Decreased Holding by $425,628 as Valuation Declined

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 3,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.67 million, up from 12,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG Al-enabled TVs; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 7,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 254,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.95 million, down from 262,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,892 shares to 180,044 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 12,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11,445 shares to 158,027 shares, valued at $29.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

