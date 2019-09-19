Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $1.26 Million; Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stake by $2.97 Million as Share Price Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 15,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 2,623 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 17,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 278,919 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 16,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 128,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 3.48 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.56M for 19.75 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,375 shares to 12,646 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New Com by 12,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 678 shares to 21,143 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P Dep Rcpts Unit (SPY) by 1,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,114 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

