Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $1.41 Million; Capital One Finl (COF) Market Value Declined While Rbf Capital Increased Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 5,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 120,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98 million, down from 125,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $242.17. About 636,453 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.03M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 221,811 shares to 59,189 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares to 199,605 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.