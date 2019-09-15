Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Stake by $67.60 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 150,191 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 153,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.47M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Fin Grp Limited Liability Com reported 5.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Invest Limited Liability owns 4.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 90,374 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 7,850 shares. Dupont accumulated 709,842 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Legacy Cap accumulated 2.36% or 39,677 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Co holds 1.19% or 290,021 shares. Miura Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgemoor Advsrs owns 338,934 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd has 42,097 shares. Accredited Invsts invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fca Corporation Tx reported 4,918 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 116,116 were reported by Sandler Capital Mngmt. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd invested 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 198,410 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,270 shares to 79,520 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.53% or 57,219 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Personal Fin Services owns 1,747 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Charter Tru Communication owns 5,620 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 14,428 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation. L & S Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 3,400 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited reported 29,990 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc invested in 1.04% or 2.76M shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 393,530 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.35% or 1,825 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 0.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 21,371 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust Co reported 8,126 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. City Holdg Co holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,313 shares.

