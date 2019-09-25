Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Boosted By $507,780 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Sentiment Is 0.76

Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 94 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 123 sold and decreased their equity positions in Assured Guaranty LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 95.06 million shares, up from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Assured Guaranty LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 93 Increased: 59 New Position: 35.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc acquired 2,015 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 122,069 shares with $30.76 million value, up from 120,054 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 1.25M shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.15% above currents $251.02 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, June 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $290 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 12,603 shares to 157,599 valued at $26.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 6,985 shares and now owns 345,765 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,017 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Hsbc Pcl has 195,987 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.9% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sequoia Advisors Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,016 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,207 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 17 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 6,997 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 35,000 shares. Appleton Ma reported 1,226 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 39,803 shares. Affinity Invest Llc owns 930 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj holds 45,347 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc owns 36,984 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. 23,846 were reported by Iberiabank.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 36% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 92% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 713,905 shares traded or 28.68% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The firm insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp holds 60.97% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. for 662,839 shares. Venor Capital Management Lp owns 260,719 shares or 14.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 13.62% invested in the company for 568,694 shares. The New York-based Tegean Capital Management Llc has invested 12.41% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 195,888 shares.