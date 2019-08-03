Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Its Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Chegg (CHGG) Position as Stock Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 579,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 738,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 987,497 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $166.06. About 594,452 shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.01% or 4,620 shares in its portfolio. 29,549 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. The Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,512 shares. Tributary Cap Management Lc has 9,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1,420 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 12,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 289,669 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Groesbeck Invest Nj has invested 0.58% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 6,639 are owned by Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% or 597,891 shares. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 2,632 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited reported 10,760 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,165 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 148,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,995 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25,110 shares to 469,190 shares, valued at $28.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Agf Invests Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Strs Ohio holds 15,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 366,509 shares. Primecap Management Commerce Ca has 7.78 million shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 13,235 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 336,969 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 23.39 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ajo LP owns 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 38,790 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.44M shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). United Kingdom-based Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 379,033 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc.