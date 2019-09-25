Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); As Western Un Co (WU) Share Price Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 122,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.76 million, up from 120,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 1.25 million shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 20,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 70,037 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 49,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 14.80 million shares traded or 181.23% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 155,105 shares to 2,890 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 11,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,681 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albert D Mason owns 5,018 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 732,519 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 1.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Comgest Invsts Sas invested in 1.04M shares or 5.72% of the stock. Smith Moore & Co holds 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,295 shares. First United National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 6,995 shares. Btr Capital invested in 0.07% or 1,492 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 76,798 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp holds 0.02% or 11,018 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fincl Services owns 4,493 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Mgmt Llp has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,493 shares. Davenport Company Limited Company has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 77,940 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 1.26% or 31,578 shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Special Report: Meet this year’s C-Suite Awards winners as they’re ‘Back From Vacation’ – Denver Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Western Union Expands Global Real-time Payment Capabilities for Millions of Consumers and Business Accounts – Financial Post” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares to 43,984 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 13,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,743 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).