Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Has Lifted by $1.26 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) Market Value Declined, Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $660,160 Its Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 4.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 16,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 35,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 1.94 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 5.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 46,280 shares. Paragon Capital Limited owns 5,587 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 418,644 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 259,942 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Colonial Advsr holds 102,661 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Communications stated it has 41,624 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co holds 624,199 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Amarillo State Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 26,914 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,198 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alethea Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,100 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp reported 0.12% stake. Consulate invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares to 242,867 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).