Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lifted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $304,290 as Valuation Rose; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Price Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Position by $4.81 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 186,830 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49M, up from 185,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45 million for 8.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1.76M shares. D E Shaw & reported 33,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Lc reported 12,500 shares stake. 1,300 were reported by Barnett Communications Inc. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services owns 12,900 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 66,592 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd reported 153,390 shares. Kistler holds 1,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Blair William & Il holds 0% or 25,300 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP has 139,854 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 525 shares. Atria Llc owns 31,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 406,878 shares. Loews Corp reported 1,300 shares. Factory Mutual Commerce invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First National Trust has 139,345 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 105,433 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Davis has 13,559 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gilman Hill Asset Management stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wespac Advsrs Ltd has 10,046 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Telos Capital Mngmt has 3.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 687,980 shares stake. Mraz Amerine And Assoc reported 10,351 shares. Knott David M has 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,050 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42,535 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $29.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,166 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).